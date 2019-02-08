Up On The Marquee: KISS ME, KATE!

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell(Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase(Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green (Additional Material).

Roundabout welcomes back longtime friends of the theater; Tony winner Kelli O'Hara who was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. and Will Chase returns to Roundabout following his Tony nominated role in 2012 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2016, O'Hara, Chase and John Pankow also starred in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate directed by Scott Ellis; and Pankow appeared in Twelve Angry Men (2004). Corbin Bleu returns to Roundabout following his performance in Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical (2016). Stephanie Styles was last seen in the 2016 Roundabout Underground production of Kingdom Come.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



