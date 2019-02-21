KISS ME KATE
BWW TV: Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase & Company Explain Why They're So in Love with KISS ME, KATE!

Feb. 21, 2019  

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, is currently in preview performances today and will open officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Roundabout welcomes back a longtime friend of the theater, Tony winner Kelli O'Harawho was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. In 2016, O'Hara participated in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate also directed by Scott Ellis.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Below, watch as the company chats all about what it's like bringing such an iconic musical back to Broadway in 2019.

BWW TV: Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase & Company Explain Why They're So in Love with KISS ME, KATE!
