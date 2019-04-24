BWW Flashback: Get to Know INK Star Bertie Carvel

Bertie Carvel stars in the Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner James Graham, which opens tonight, April 24, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Carvel reprises his Olivier Award-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch and stars opposite Jonny Lee Miller who plays Larry Lamb, the editor of The Sun.

Although Carvel is an accomplished British stage and screen actor, many Americans may not know too much about the man playing Murdoch, so BroadwayWorld is here to help you get to know Bertie Carvel!

Bertie Carvel Originated the role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

Carvel is probably best-known to Americans for starring in the West End and Broadway productions of Matilda the Musical as Miss Trunchbull. He won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and was nominated for a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his role.

He Starred in the First UK Production of Parade

The first major UK production of Parade took place in the Fall of 2007 at the Donmar Warehouse It was directed by Rob Ashford Bertie Carvel played Leo, a role in which he received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2008 Oliviers.

He Played a Titular Character in "Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell" on the BBC

Carvel starred as Jonathan Strange in the 2015 BBC miniseries. The story is set in 19th-century England during the Napoleonic Wars, a time when practical magic has largely fallen by the wayside. But the practice is brought back by two men: Gilbert Norrell, a reclusive but highly skilled magician, and Jonathan Strange, a young and handsome novice who is exploring his capabilities. The two men subsequently battle become England's greatest magician.

He Played Simon on the Acclaimed BBC Drama "Doctor Foster"

Carvel starred in the 2015 BBC One drama series about Dr. Gemma Foster, who suspects that her husband Simon is having an affair. Carvel starred alongside Jodie Comer, who is now widely recognized for starring as Villanelle on the hit BBC America series Killing Eve.

He Had a Cameo in the 2012 Les Miserables Film

In the 2012 film adaptation of the hit musical, Carvel had a cameo as the rude man who stuffed snow down Anne Hathaway's dress shortly before her character Fantine died.

The production of INK opens today, Wednesday April 24, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and will run through June 23.





