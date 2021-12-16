BWW Exclusive: Watch the AIN'T TOO PROUD Cast Honor Berry Gordy at the Kennedy Center Honors

Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

The cast of Ain't Too Proud took to the stage at the Kennedy Center Honors to honor Berry Gordy. The cast, consisting of Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, and Jelani Remy, performed "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg".

Watch an exclusive clip of the cast performing "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" below!

The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 22 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

It was a sound that would change music history. Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest.

With a book by Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Des McAnuff, this musical tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, featuring the toe-tapping hits hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and many more.