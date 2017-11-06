BWW Exclusive: Watch a Scene from RSC's CORIOLANUS- In US Cinemas This Month!

A full-throttle war play that revels in the sweat of the battlefield, the RSC's production of Coriolanus transports us back to the emergence of the republic of Rome. Caius Martius Coriolanus is a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader. His ambitious mother attempts to carve him a path to political power, but he struggles to change his nature and do what is required to achieve greatness. In this new city state struggling to find its feet, where the gap between rich and poor is widening every day, Coriolanus must decide who he really is and where his allegiances lie.

Rome Season Director, Angus Jackson, completes the RSC's collection of Shakespeare's Roman plays with a visceral production which sees Sope Dirisu (One Night in Miami, Donmar Warehouse, 2016) take on the title role.

The play transfers to the Barbican for a limited London season from November 6-18 2017, and hits cinemas around the US this month. Click here to purchase tickets to a live broadcast in a city near you and watch a sneak peek of Act 3, Scene 2 below!

