BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS, ALADDIN & TINA Prepare to Reopen in New PBS Documentary Clip

Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway's most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who've been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback, Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival premieres Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. on PBS.

Check out an exclusive clip of the Broadway casts of Aladdin, Waitress, and Tina: the Tina Turner Musical returning to rehearsals after the shutdown, including interviews with Michael James Scott, Sara Bareilles, and Adrienne Warren.

The documentary also features behind-the-scenes access to shows including "Wicked," "Jagged Little Pill," "The Phantom of the Opera," and more, following each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.

Hosted by three-time New York Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of "On Stage" on Spectrum News NY1, Frank DiLella, the documentary is told by Broadway stars and legends, including 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical Aaron Tveit ("Moulin Rouge"), Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Alexandra Billings ("Wicked"), Jawan M. Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), Jeanna de Waal ("Diana: The Musical"), Rachel Tucker ("Come From Away"), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee Norm Lewis ("Chicken and Biscuits"), Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke ("Caroline, or Change"), Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony winner and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony winner David Rockwell and the legendary award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Watch the exclusive clip here: