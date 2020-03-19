BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault with Tom Hewitt!

Click Here for More Articles on Songs from the Vault

The Broadway shutdown has only just begun and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2005, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Unexpected Songs: The Lesser Known Tunes of Andrew Lloyd Webber- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Tom Hewitt belts out "The Vaults of Heaven" from Whistle Down the Wind.

