Songs from the Vault
BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Natascia Diaz Sings a Cut Song from SWEET CHARITY

Apr. 21, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until the shows go on again. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2005, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations 3, a special concert event at Joe's Pub benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Below, watch as Natascia Diaz sings a cut song from Sweet Charity!

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!

