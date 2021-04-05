BWW Exclusive: Meet the 2021 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalists- Kimber Lee

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for 2021 for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights. The Winner, to be announced on April 7, will be awarded a cash prize of $25,000 USD, and will receive a signed print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Ahead of the announcement, BroadwayWorld is excited to spotlight each of this year's finalists. Below, learn more about Kimber Lee and read an excerpt form her play, The Water Palace.a??a??

What does it mean to you personally to be recognized by such a reputable and respected organization?

It is absolutely delightful to be asked to be a part of a group of writers who are tackling such a range of stories with such depth and grace. And because there are ten of us, there's such richness in the difference of all the voices -- it's such a pleasure to be immersed in that.

What has happened since you were announced as a finalist?

Well, there have been several requests to read the play which is always a nice thing, when people want to read the play instead of throw it against the wall or use it as a doorstop.

What's next? Do you have any new projects on the horizon, ideas that you'd love to put on paper, etc.?

I'm in process with an audio play that was commissioned by Two River Theatre, and about to start work on another play, and waiting for two world premieres that are thankfully still in the pipeline after being postponed due to the pandemic.

Read an excerpt from Kimber Lee's play, The Water Palace:

Click here to learn more about The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.