BWW Exclusive: Meet 2020 Tony Nominee and Carnegie Mellon University Alumnus, Blair Underwood

Underwood earned his first Tony nomination for his performance in A Soldier's Play.

Dec. 10, 2020  

The following conversation is presented by Carnegie Mellon University, the first, exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. For more information about Carnegie Mellon University, their performing arts curriculum, and spotlights of their multiple Tony Award winning alumni, visit cmu.edu/tony-awards today.

The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is the oldest conservatory training program and first degree-granting drama institution in the U.S. Founded in 1914, the school combines established practice with innovation, pedagogical and technological advancement across all disciplines, preparing graduates for success on stage, on screen, behind-the-scenes or within the expanding realm of new media.

Below, meet 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood, a 1988 Carnegie Mellon alumnus who received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for A Soldier's Play.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


