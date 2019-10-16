BWW Exclusive: Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley Sing 'Our Love Is Here to Stay' on Live Album
Broadway Records will soon release Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: BROADWAY & BEYOND - LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW- available digitally and in stores on Friday, October 18, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com
In May 2017, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, "Broadway's Golden Couple" (San Francisco Chronicle) presented a new concert at Feinstein's/54 Below called "Broadway and Beyond," featuring songs from both the Great White Way and the Great American Songbook. Taking listeners on a journey through the shows on which they left their indelible marks, such as Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, Kiss Me, Kate, and more, the concerts would be their final NYC appearances together. Thankfully these concerts were recorded, ensuring that they were not lost to time, preserving the luminous pair at the peak of their vocal powers.
"All live theatre lives in the moment, and we were living in every single moment. Emotions were high, love filled the room with family, friends and fans. Our intentions were honest and raw as we were giving, unbeknownst to ourselves, our last performances of these songs. I hope you enjoy the songs we loved, so much, to perform. It represents a lifetime of love and music and the collaboration of both." - Excerpt from Jason Danieley's liner notes
The album benefits The Actor's Fund, Cancer Support Community and Tina's Wish. The duo is backed by Joseph Thalken on piano, Pete Donovan on bass, and Rich Rosensweig on drums. The album is produced by Emmy Award-winner Michael J. Moritz Jr, associate produced by Brandon Leowit and executive produced by Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle.
Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of "Our Love Is Here to Stay."
