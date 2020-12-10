BWW Exclusive: Listen to Steven Pasquale Sing from Ahrens & Flaherty's LEGACY Album

On December 11, Broadway Records will release LEGACY, a collection of two previously unheard song cycles by the award-winning composing duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, featuring stunning performances by Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley, Sarah Uriarte Berry and Steven Pasquale. These demos, recorded 16 years ago, have been enhanced and remastered. Click here to re-order today!

As the pandemic hit, Ahrens and Flaherty were working on a new show in Florida and preparing for another to arrive on Broadway. Covid brought this work to an abrupt halt. But with time to pause and reflect on what they've experienced and produced together over the course of their mutual career, it seemed the right moment to put Legacy into the world.

In gratitude to the theater community, the author's proceeds will be donated equally to The Actor's Fund Outreach to the BIPOC Community, the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program, and the Marineau-Mazzie Music Theatre Performance Scholarship at Western Michigan University.

One of the song cycles, A BOY WITH A CAMERA, was inspired by photographs taken in the 40's and 50's by Ahrens's father, and is a celebration of New York City itself. This piece was recorded in November 2004 with Sarah Uriarte Berry and Steven Pasquale, with Steve Marzullo at the piano. Listen below as we give you a sneak peek of "Rising City" performed by Pasquale.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are considered the foremost theatrical writing team of their generation. They won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for the Broadway hit Ragtime and were nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Twentieth Century Fox's animated feature film Anastasia. They also adapted Anastasia for the Broadway stage. Their musical Once On This Island won London's Olivier Award and Broadway's 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Other theatre credits include Seussical (one of the most produced shows in America); Rocky; My Favorite Year; Chita Rivera--The Dancer's Life; Lincoln Center Theatre premieres of Dessa Rose, A Man of No Importance and The Glorious Ones; Playwrights Horizon's Lucky Stiff; and two upcoming shows, Knoxville and Marie. They serve on Council for the Dramatists Guild of America and co-founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. They are four-time Grammy nominees and recipients of the Oscar Hammerstein Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2015 Ahrens and Flaherty were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. To learn more about Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, visit AhrensAndFlaherty.com or follow @ahrensandflaherty on Facebook.