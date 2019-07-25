BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'I Gotta Go' from the DOCUMENTARY NOW! 'Co-Op' Cast Album

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen from the upcoming "Original Cast Album: Co-op" from DOCUMENTARY NOW! Paula Pell sings 'I Gotta Go' on the album, which is being released on Friday, July 26. Listen to "I Gotta Go" below!

"Original Cast Album: Co-op" features beloved Broadway veterans including Tony Award®-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award®-nominee Alex Brightman, and the incomparable Richard Kind, who is indeed both good at singing and acting. The ensemble also includes John Mulaney, Paula Pell, Taran Killam and James Urbaniak.

Said Seth Meyers, "Hopefully this album will prove to everyone that the critics were wrong when they savaged this show in 1970."

Said John Mulaney, "Co-op The Musical may have closed when it opened, but it lives on as a cult classic. And the cast lives together as an actual cult."

"Though Co-op played only one performance on Broadway before closing, it has lived on in the hearts of fans long past the expiration of the era's sideburns," said Blake Callaway, Executive Director of IFC. "The Original Cast Album will be enjoyed for generations and will have to do until the arrival of the Broadway revival."

Proceeds from the album will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance for those in need and in crisis at 450 medical and social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Broadway Cares also is the single largest financial supporter of the social service programs of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts.

The album will be available digitally on all platforms on Friday, July 26th via Lakeshore Records.





