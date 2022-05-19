BWW Exclusive: Hear Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch in a Clip From HARRIET THE SPY on Apple TV+

Funny Girl stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch have teamed up once again for new episodes of Harriet the Spy on Apple TV+.

The beloved, first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel "Harriet the Spy" returns with five all-new episodes Friday, May 20 on Apple TV+.

In an exclusive clip from a new episode, Harriet proposes that she and Ole Golly switch roles for a day, in which Harriet will teach Ole Golly how to ride a bike. Watch the clip below!

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, "Harriet the Spy" follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything.

And to know everything means she'll need to spy... on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete") with Sidney Clifton ("Black Panther" animated series, "Me, Eloise") as producer.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

Watch the clip here: