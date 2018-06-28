BWW Exclusive: First Listen of Jason Robert Brown's Original Finale for PRINCE OF BROADWAY; New Album Released Tomorrow!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ghostlight Records will release How We React and How We Recover, the new album from three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. His first solo recording in over a decade is a politically-charged, far-reaching rumination on love, family and music.

The album will be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 29, with a physical CD planned for later this year. The release coincides with New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Brown's landmark New York debut show Songs for a New World, which runs through June 30. For more information on the album, click here.

"Wait 'Til You See What's Next" - the album's ebullient closing track - was originally written as the finale of the Broadway musical Prince of Broadway, which honors Brown's mentor, the lauded director Hal Prince. Brown provided arrangements, orchestrations, music supervision, and co-produced the cast album for Ghostlight Records. "As an optimist, Hal genuinely believes good things are going to happen," says Brown. "His entire life and career are based on not the assumption, but the literal knowledge, that it's all going to work out exactly the way you want it to. He's always moving forward with positivity and belief in the future. This song was written to be in Hal's voice, but by singing it on the album, I started to find that quality in myself. The world is rough right now, but wait until you see what's next. Let's celebrate what's coming up."

BroadwayWorld is excited to exclusively premiere the track below!

