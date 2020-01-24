BWW Exclusive: EMOJILAND's Josh Lamon Brings You Inside BroadwayCon 2020!
Emojiland's Josh Lamon gave BroadwayWorld an exclusive look inside this year's BroadwayCon with a special Facebook livestream! Check out the video below!
Josh is current playing Prince in the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiland. He recently originated the role of 'Sheldon,' and performed the role of Barry, in the Tony Award nominated musical The Prom. Previously, he was seen in the Tony Award nominated musical Groundhog Day, where he originated the role of 'Buster', the town mayor and keeper of the Groundhog, Phil. He is also known for his work in Finding Neverland, Hair, Into the Woods, Little Miss Sunshine, and A New Brain. Josh has also been seen on such hit shows as 30 Rock, Inside Amy Schumer and playing "Craigory" on Hulu's Deadbeat.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
