BWW Exclusive: Climb Some Stairs and Stay Fit with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Staying Fit While Staying In
Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harodl Gibbons to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix. Today we have a minimalist workout for some metabolic mayhem - all you need is a staircase!

If climbing stairs for cardio is new for you, start by simply walking up and down the stairs. Your heart rate will climb as you do, and the descent will be a chance for your heart rate to settle as your body recovers. For a more intense kick in the cardio butt, you can take the stairs two at a time, which makes the muscles of your legs and hips work harder. To up the ante even more, running up the stairs - probably two at a time - will require the most strength and elevate your heart rate the quickest.

Regardless of how you get to the top, I'm always a fan of walking down one at a time. 15 to 30 minutes of stair climbing at a sustainable pace should provide a great structured interval training effect.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

