BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Playwright and Actor Charles Busch!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-nominated director and actor Charles Busch about the soundtrack to the 1983 film "Yentl." They also discuss Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Linda Lavin, Julie Halston, Patrick Dennis, "Mame," Michael Tanner, Tom Judson, Dick Gallagher, Lucie Arnaz, Lorna Luft, Michael Vollbracht, "The Women," Carl Andress, Lynne Meadow, Tony Roberts, Paul Newman, Sasha Velour, Bianca Del Rio, Stephen Sondheim, and Michele Lee. Charles talks about his career in and out of drag, as well as the difference between downtown and mainstream theater. Charles is the author of a number of fabulous plays, many of which he starred in, including "Vampire Lesbians of Sodom," "Psycho Beach Party," and his most recent, "The Confession of Lily Dare." His 2000 hit play, "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife," ran on Broadway and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





