BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Patti LuPone in LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss Patti LuPone's recent virtual concert, "Patti LuPone Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway." The concert was a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, with proceeds going to over 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country. Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

