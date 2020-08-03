BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Bette Midler's DIVA LAS VEGAS!

They also chat about Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli & More!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk about Bette Midler's 1997 HBO special "Diva Las Vegas," filmed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. They also discuss Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Elaine Paige, Tyne Daly, Angela Lansbury, and "Gypsy."

