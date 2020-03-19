The Broadway Breakdown
Click Here for More Articles on The Broadway Breakdown

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Gets Jazzy at CHICAGO on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Mar. 19, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Ambassador Theatre to break down Chicago!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Gets Jazzy at CHICAGO on The Broadway Break(down)!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • Living Room Concerts: Michael Arden & Andy Mientus Sing A NEW BRAIN
  • BWW TV: Missed Debbie Allen's Instagram Dance Class? Watch a Recap Here!
  • BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault with Mandy Gonzalez!
  • Living Room Concerts: MEAN GIRLS' Kate Rockwell Sings 'A Girl Could Use A Dog'