BWW Contest: Submit Your LIGHTNING THIEF TikTok For A Chance To Win Tickets!

Get ready to head to Camp Halfblood because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Broadway Production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical! To enter, record your very own TikTok using the song of your choice from The Lightning Thief's cast recording, use the hashtag #LightningThiefBWW, and tag @officialbroadwayworld in your TikTok post. Entries must be submitted by 11:59PM ET on November 8th, and winners will be contacted shortly after. Bring on the monsters and enter TODAY!

Check out this Lighting Thief TikTok featuring cast members Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, and Kristin Stokes for some inspiration!

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut). The Broadway production is officially opened on October 16, 2019 at the Longacre Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement through January 5, 2020.

The cast features Chris McCarrell, Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.





