BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!

Oct. 30, 2017  

Broadway World is giving you and a friend a chance to feel the earth move like never before - at BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL.

Enter to win tickets to Beautiful on Broadway! (Contest on Hive.co)

Now in its 4th year on Broadway, the Tony, Olivier and Grammy® Award-winning blockbuster tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, from Brooklyn girl to Broadway sensation.

Featuring such unforgettable songs as Natural Woman, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, You've Got a Friend and many more, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began - and on the ride of a lifetime.


