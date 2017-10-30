BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!

Broadway World is giving you and a friend a chance to feel the earth move like never before - at BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL.

Now in its 4th year on Broadway, the Tony, Olivier and Grammy® Award-winning blockbuster tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, from Brooklyn girl to Broadway sensation.



Featuring such unforgettable songs as Natural Woman, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, You've Got a Friend and many more, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began - and on the ride of a lifetime.

Related Articles