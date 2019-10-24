BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Roosevelt University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

CCPA trains theatre professionals in the heart of Chicago. The Theatre Conservatory of the Chicago College of Performing Arts consists of nearly 200 students, divided between our Acting and Musical Theatre programs. Students are guaranteed onstage performance credit every semester that they are at CCPA - more time onstage means more training for your future career in the theatre.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Applicants must first apply to Roosevelt University. After the application has been submitted, students will be prompted to submit our Performing Arts Supplemental Application through GetAcceptd. This is where BFA Musical Theatre and Musical Theatre: Dance Concentration students will submit their prescreening materials. If selected to audition live, students will then be able to schedule an audition during the months of January and February either on campus or during National Unified Auditions in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. There is no prescreen for BFA Acting students, so they will be able to schedule their audition immediately once the GetAcceptd Supplemental Application is submitted.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Be yourself! We want to get to know YOU and your unique talents through the audition process, so pick audition pieces that you relate to and enjoy performing. Don't be afraid to bring your authentic self into the audition room. That's what will make you stand out.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

20-30

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Courtney Reed, Merle Dandridge, Damon Gillespie, James Romney, J Michael Finley, Tiffany Tatreau, Patrick Rooney, Kelly Krauter, Henry McGinniss

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Onstage. We don't have a technical theatre major, but our performance majors are assigned a tech assignment each semester in which they get to delve into the world lights, sound, costumes, set construction, props and stage management among others.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Beginning Junior year, students in good academic standing can audition for professional productions throughout the city of Chicago. In addition, students in all 4 years of the program take advantage of summer opportunities including professional theatre work and internships in Chicago and beyond!

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

The Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA) presents a Senior Showcase for agents and casting directors. All graduating students are eligible for participation. CCPA also offers a Theatre Business class in which graduating seniors learn how to navigate the world of professional theatre.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

The Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University offers the intensive, focused, professional training of a conservatory within a diverse and well-regarded university. Roosevelt University was founded on the mission of Social Justice, and that drives so much of what CCPA does. Our students are encouraged to not only understand what they are performing but WHY they are performing it and what that means for the world around them. Our graduates are skilled, passionate, articulate and ready to make their mark on the professional theatre scene.

Be sure to apply to Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts here: https://www.roosevelt.edu/colleges/ccpa





