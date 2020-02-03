BWW Blog: Orbit Arts Academy Connects Students, Broadway Pros in Unique Summer Camp

"Orbit is unlike any other theatre arts program I've experienced. The incredible programming, top notch instruction, and amazing work ethic are truly unprecedented. I'm inspired every time I am able to visit Orbit!" - Corey Cott

Does summer heat give you dancin' feet? Ever thought about going to theatre camp? Want to work side by side with Broadway professionals? Orbit Arts Academy is the premiere performing arts training organization in Atlanta.

When I was a teenager and living on a farm in the middle of nowhere, I dreamt about the chance of meeting and working with Broadway professionals. Through my hard work, dedication, and training, I made my Broadway debut in a little show called Wicked. After many years of performing on Broadway and around the world, I decided to make a difference in the lives of the young people of today and I became an educator. I want to stand with young people and guide them on their path to their artistic endeavors and I am crazy proud to be a faculty member of Orbit Arts Academy. Come join us for a life-changing summer!

We are offering amazing opportunities to teens that are dedicated to the art of musical theatre. We have an array of camps to keep the creative juices flowing, while providing the foundation of an authentic training ground for the aspiring Broadway performer. Here is what we are offering:

Our summer programming starts out with a bang - Musical Theatre Dance Intensive (June 8-12 from 9am-5pm, Ages 13+). Jillian Hanes-Murray, our resident choreographer, leads this camp with other guest dance instructors for a week-long intensive focused on musical theatre dance, stylization, and training.

If you are looking for something a little different, the Orbit Encore Series is back by popular demand. (June 22-27, Ages 13+) This thrilling and unique camp is celebrating its third year! Orbit Encore Series fosters new works and presents special projects commissioned by local and Broadway talent. This season's offering will take us from land to sea. We will be doing a concert reading of Maury Yeston's epic musical, Titanic. Students will work with Orbit professionals and guest artists to mount a full-scale reading of this mammoth musical in only five days!

Orbit Teen Musical Theatre Intensive (July 6-10 from 9am-5pm, Ages 13+) is designed specifically for teens who love to SING, ACT and DANCE! This challenging yet thrilling camp offers the highest level of training for students that are working to hone their craft.

This camp will include Broadway-style production numbers, working on individual songs, and masterclasses with some of the best performers in New York City. The week ends with an exciting Friday evening showcase!

And now it's time for the pièce de résistance...Broadway University! Want a little taste being a theatre major by having the chance to study musical theatre morning, noon, and night? Come join us for our residential camp that is entirely taught by Orbit Faculty and invited guest artists straight from Broadway. This residential/overnight experience at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta provides interested students with an magnificent arsenal of training in acting, dance, musical theatre song approach, improvisation, and various masterclasses. The week culminates with our annual BROADWAY UNPLUGGED concert on Saturday, July 18th.

Past guest teachers/performers have included Alice Ripley, Andrea McArdle, Corey Cott, Kyle Dean Massey, Jai'Len Josey, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Keenan-Bloger, Lisa Howard, Laura Bell Bundy, Paige Davis, Nikki Snelson, Ben Cameron, Eric Sciotto, Quentin Darrington, and Ryann Redmond.

It goes without saying but...Orbit Arts Academy is a truly special place. I'm so honored to be on faculty and to share in the journey of tomorrow's Broadway stars. So, come join us at Orbit for a summer that will be spectacular, surprising, and an experience you will never forget.

See you there!

5-6-7-8

Brad Bass





