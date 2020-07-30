BWW Blog: Movie-to-Musical Wishlist

In the past, there have been many Film to Broadway adaptations. I think we can all agree that some were definitely better than others; you probably have a favorite or least favorite of these adaptations due to their "hit or miss" stereotype. But, this being said, some of the best Musicals on Broadway have originated from the movies that came before them. A few examples of fan-favorites include Aladdin, Newsies, and Legally Blonde. These movie-to-musical adaptations have stuck with us through the years, so why not do a few more? In this post, I'll be discussing the top 5 movies I would like to see come to Broadway.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

If you know me, you know this is my favorite movie of all time. The tale follows Julianne, a food critic who has just learned the news that her best friend is marrying a woman that's not her. From Julia Roberts' hair to Dermot Mulroney's trousers and a killer soundtrack, this '97 classic rom-com would be a stellar Broadway musical. Just imagine the iconic "Say a Little Prayer" group sing-along scene on the big stage! We could expect some melodramatic ballads from Julianne, outstanding costumes (including bridesmaids/wedding dresses), a Chicago set, and perfect one-liners from George.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This timeless coming-of-age film was publicly known to be among those books that were banned in many schools across the nation back around 2009, about 10 years after it was published. The reason behind the banning was that the spotlight the novel and film placed on mental illness, PTSD and suicide was viewed as an issue. In reality, these things being present in the story make it all the more important to highlight it as a way to address teenagers and others across the world that it's okay to have discussions on mental illnesses. Following the story of a lonely teen, Charlie's struggles to gain friends as well as confidence could promise audience members for a moving, yet emotional, trip to the theater. I have high expectations for the musical, mainly for any moment with Sam and Patrick, the iconic tunnel scene, and unveiling Charlie's past as well as watching him try to overcome it with the assistance of his new friends (and some really heartfelt solos)!

The Help (2012)

Does this one even need reasoning? The Help is a film that took the world by storm back some eight years ago, educating people of all colors and backgrounds on the history of black women in 1960's Mississippi that spent every day catering to white families. The story truly begins when want-to-be writer and college graduate Skeeter starts to unravel the telling of these women. Skeeter and her new friends Aibileen and Minny would have some of the most powerhouse songs if Broadway let them. This story is one of finding unity in the midst of prejudice, a perfect theme for a musical in my opinion. We would be honored to see the Broadway versions of the cake scene, solos by Aibilee and Minny, and a "Watch What Happens" moment from Skeeter.

Harry Potter & The Sorcerer/Philosopher's Stone (2001)

I know we have Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, but can you even imagine the songs and score in a Harry Potter musical? Due to there being seven books and eight movies in the series, this musical would revolve solely around Harry's first year at Hogwarts. Viewers would watch as Harry finds his friends and himself all while experiencing, what I'm sure would be, the coolest stage production of all time. Notable expectations for the musical would be the killer costumes, a thrilling battle song during a troll encounter that results in the formation of the "Golden Trio", and watching a baby Harry Potter as he first learns of the world in which he truly belongs.

5. About Time (2013)

Considering the most beloved and popular romantic comedies, About Time is hardly ever remembered. It's a beautiful story of love, family and time travel based around a slightly awkward British man named Tim who has just learned of his hidden ability to travel in time. If this movie were to make it to Broadway, audience members would be able to learn more of Tim's past along with getting a deeper glance into how his family and wife perceive the tale. From this musical we would get the infamous New Year's party that started it all, a duet from Tim and his father as they say goodbye for the last time, and a song based on the life he finally discovers once learning that love is everything.

So, Hollywood, I've chosen your fighters. Broadway is ready for them!

