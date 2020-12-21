BWW Blog: Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max is Really Something Special

Photo from HBO Max, courtesy of

Laura Benanti's innovative HBO Max documentary, HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020, is a remarkable achievement of seven unique messages of hope, resilience and an unshakable faith that the best is yet to be.

When the Covid-19 pandemic closed schools across the country, a hard curtain dropped on senior class dreams. School art programs were shuttered and 1000s of musical productions cancelled. As a veteran of school drama programs, Ms. Benanti understood the impact and swooped in like an angel answering a prayer, with a powerful workaround: #sunshinesongs.

"If you would like to sing a song from your musical that was canceled, I want to hear it. I want to hear you." she announced on Instagram in March 2020.. Her short video invitation generated an avalanche response: tens of thousands of videos poured in. It mushroomed into "The World's biggest musical".

From there, the #sunshinesongs morphed into HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020, a one-hour HBO Max special that spotlights seven recently graduated high school seniors from across America. They not only showcase their uber remarkable musical talent, but also their spirit. We see how resilience blossomed uniquely within to carry them through.

Each senior embarked on a journey of self-discovery and growth that only could have come through the Covid-19 gauntlet: feeling the fear and remembering "I've got this". Their stories remind us of important messages: the blessings and peace of mind that come from living within one's truth...cultivating human connections with fresh ardor ...freeing the inner voices speak both gently and aloud...seeing a need in the world and filling it...living as the change they want to see in world...discovering that they hold the power... and, life always rewards action.

The entire special was filmed safely, and remotely. Each senior individually selected a song and created a video representing their 2020 experience. Selections include pieces by REM, West Side Story, Gloria Gaynor, Billie Elish, H.E.R., and Sam Smith.

HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL is an uplifting homage to the remarkable generation stepping up to lead the post-Covid world forward. The shared and powerful theme among these 7 talented powerhouses is that "art will get us through". Joe Nalieth (@potajoe), Fischer Barnett (@fischerbarnett), Elizabeth Ramirez (@elizabeth.r.t), Alana Bright (@alanakxy), Annie Leppert (@annie.leppert), Isaiah Valbrun (@isaiahvalbrun), and Jeffery Cornelius (@thejefferycornelius) beautifully remind us that human resilience will, and always will, prevail.

I cannot recommend this special highly enough; not simply for an uplifting hour of musical performances. It also serves as a heaping helping of comfort that our future is in wise, capable, talented, compassionate, and musical hands.