BWW Blog: Exploring Summer Theatre

We are clearly enduring an unprecedented time in our country's history, and though we're owed a moment of *deep* breathing, it's unfortunately time to begin the job hunt again. For high school and university theatre students, summer is the perfect time to crack down on the craft and work a job that'll further our careers.

Obviously, last summer went without internships and productions - and though not much has changed, we're expected to jump back into it. And soon, too. Most often, theatre companies set their application deadlines in the late winter/early spring period. If you are planning to get back on the horse this summer but don't know how to search for the perfect opportunity, here's some help.

Internships

Professional and community theatres alike are reopening all over the country to all different extents. Many have already placed their ads for internship positions, but where are the postings?

The answer is that it depends on the company. For long-standing theatres whose websites receive a large amount of traffic, there's often a tab dedicated to hiring and volunteer work. They know their patrons well and understand that by putting applications directly on their site, their summer programs will continue to thrive.

For slightly less successful companies, or at least those with simpler web presences, a job-search website is the way to go. Their summer programs don't get as much attention, and by using a third-party internet resource they cast a wide net. Some places to start are Handshake, Chegg, and Backstage.

Most of these positions require at least a resume and cover letter, and if you've never written one or both, you can follow the links below:

Resume Genius

Indeed

Summer Stock

Ah, Summer Stock. While the previous information relates more to the college-aged students, Summer Stock is a staple of high school theatre. If you're looking for production opportunities, there's a good chance you're already aware of some possible theatres.

In most years, there are regional conferences held to cast for these summer programs, but this year most programs are individually casting through video auditions. My best advice on this would be to research the community theatres in your area and directly contact them with your interest. Even if you were to find they're not auditioning this year, you've put your foot in the door. Theatre is all about creating a network, and a simple email is sometimes all it takes to forge that connection.

If you aren't ready to go back this summer, that's okay. The pandemic is not over, and until vaccines are widespread theatre won't be the same. Take your time in healing from last year, and don't get overwhelmed by the ticking clock. Your future success is not determined by one summer (again, in the middle of a pandemic).