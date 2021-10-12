BWW Blog: Bea's NYCC Speed Interviews - Tim Doyle of Nakatomi, Inc

Three of Tim Doyle's works.

Part of the "Shiny Objects" collection.

(Photo courtesy of nakatomiinc.com.)

Welcome to Bea's NYCC Speed Interview Series! As I attended New York Comic Con 2021 (October 7-10, 2021), I did a series of short interviews with influential creators. For issue #5, here's a speed interview with artist Tim Doyle of Nakatomi, Inc. Nakatomi, Inc, established in 2009, is a "a full-service Silkscreen print shop, and Music/Pop art collective". His past clients include Marvel, Dark Horse, Cartoon Network, Studio Canal, Metallica, Failure, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Kings of Leon, and George Strait.

BM: Tell me about how you got into art.

TD: I've been drawing ever since I could, like almost every artist will tell you; as soon as they can pick up a crayon or pencil they've been drawing.

BM: Do you have a favorite art style to do?

TD: Not really. There's a lot of styles I work in. My medium is silk screen prints mostly, which are like graphic illustration. But, I also love working in watercolor, pen and ink, and pencil. Just a little bit of everything, it keeps me from getting bored.

BM: Who inspires you and why?

TD: Other creative visionaries. I pull a lot of inspiration from television and film, certain directors like David Lynch, Wes Anderson have really incredible visual styles that really you know speak to me and get the gears fired up in my brain.

BM: Describe what art means to you.

TD: Art is life. It informs everything around us. Everything we pick up, or look at, or touch, or see, it's all designed by human hands. It's really important.

BM: Do you have any advice for someone who wants to go into art as a career?

TD: Find a way to do it like nobody else has done it before, and just do that so you can't anymore. Stand out; fortune favors the bold. Don't ask for permission, ask for forgiveness. Just get out there and do it.