BWW Album Review: SOFT POWER Packs a Punch

The groundbreaking musical from Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face) and Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home; Violet; Caroline, or Change), Soft Power, ran last fall at the Public Theater and is an exploration of America's place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forms a unique bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power challenges us to dig deep and ask the bigger questions around how America fits with the rest of the world and what democracy means for every one of us.

Featuring the choreography of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Soft Power explodes onto the scene and makes its own statement. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face, Chinglish, Kung Fu, Golden Child) directs.

One of the first songs, "Dutiful" is the backdrop of a goodbye between a film executive and his daughter, Jing, as Xue prepares to leave China for the United States. He gives her instructions to keep family in the center of her heart and continue to share stories and traditions. Many emotions swirl, as this America is a new land and one that drums up different feelings for the family. While fear of the unknown and the sadness of saying goodbye are prominent, feelings of excitement and anticipation are also present for this new adventure. One theme Xue emphasizes is sacrifice and how families have to make them from time to time, and in response to his requests and wishes, Jing says," "Yes, I am dutiful; I am Chinese."

When Xue lands at the airport in the U.S., "Welcome to America" features an upbeat and punchy beat making you think it's going to be a showstopper, but then segways into the darker parts of reality, such as crime and threats to safety. There is no shortage of attitude and makes you almost chuckle at the image of wanting to arrive somewhere and have everything be perfect, but it is only a matter of time before you are met with the bleaker pieces of humanity. Ah, life!

"I'm With Her" takes place during a rally at one of the most American establishments there is - McDonald's. Hillary Clinton comes in to sing to drum up votes and cuts right to the chase with the problems our nation is plagued with. After about a minute, get ready for the chorus line, as she puts on a show! You can just envision the sparkly costume, tap shoes, and baton as this number rages on. As the glitter begins to fade, you get a sense of the emotions behind this song and how a woman feels judged on her appearance, having to primp and look good, to acquire votes or approval. "I'm With Her" is a union of voices coming together for a better and more just future.

One tune that will get your mind going is "Election Night" which attempts to demystify what Americans know as the "ballot box." There is so much emphasis placed on putting our trust and personal beliefs into the hands of an electoral system and having to wait for the outcome. Every four years we enter into this process and feel all the feelings once again. It certainly highlights the experience and prompts you to reflect on our democracy in a more thoughtful way. Speaking of, "Democracy" is a beautiful and honest ballad calling to mind everything we hope for - life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness - and how crushed we can feel when times change and our country doesn't always reflect the values we were founded on. Thankfully, democracy does give us a voice and the power to change it and this song is a powerful reminder.

Overall, this album packs a punch and challenges us to think about our democratic system and the choices we make. Although set during the time of our last election, this album is more than timely for what's ahead in November and allows us to take a step back, so that we can take control.





