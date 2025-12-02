BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Cast, Andrea Bocelli, & More to Perform on A GRAMMY CELEBRATION OF LATIN MUSIC

The Cast of Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, and more will perform in the forthcoming special A GRAMMY Celebration of Latin Music, airing Sunday, Dec. 28 (8-10 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama and singer-songwriter and actress Roselyn Sánchez will co-host the evening, highlighting Latin music’s lasting impact and widespread influence in the United States. The evening of music includes covers of classic songs, tributes to various Latin artists, performances of top hits by Latin superstars, and performers across musical genres, with interviews and features throughout.

The special will feature performances by Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt, Maren Morris, Aymée Nuviola, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Jon Secada, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, and The Cast of Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club.”

The evening will also feature interviews with and appearances by Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Harvey Mason Jr., Luis Miranda, Rita Moreno, and Carlos Santana. José Tillán and Harvey Mason Jr. are executive producers. The POPGarage and GRAMMY Studios are producing.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy