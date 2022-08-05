Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY's Roy Brown Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story runs through August 13 at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Aug. 5, 2022  

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Roy Brown takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Roy is thrilled to have made his Tuachan Debut, where he is having a blast marking his 4th time playing Joe B. Mauldin in Buddy Holly Story!! Though a native of Chicago, he's performed across the country, having just appeared in the World Premiere of Elvis: the Musical at Missouri's Arrow Rock Lyceum as Bill Black. Other credits: Million Dollar Quartet (Brother Jay), Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas), 25th Annual...Spelling Bee(Barfée), Assassin's (Booth), Ring of Fire (Eddie), Titanic (Harold Bride/Wallace Hartley), American Idiot (Tunny). Much love to his family, his pals, and especially Ciarra. Roy is a proud member of AEA.

This boppin musical tells the true story of Buddys spectacular rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when Thatll Be The Day hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on The Day The Music Died.

The show features over 20 of Buddy Hollys greatest hits including Thatll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Everyday, Oh Boy, Not Fade Away, Rave On and Raining In My Heart, Plus Ritchie Valens La Bamba and the Big Boppers Chantilly Lace. The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock & roll, continues to live on in Buddy.

Buddy will have you on your feet and send you out of the theater on an unstoppable high (The Boston Globe).

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story runs through August 13 at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.



