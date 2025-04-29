BUBBLES FOR BROADWAY! West Bank Cafe To Host Tony Nomination Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of the conclusion of the 2024–25 Broadway season and with Tony Award nominations being announced Thursday morning, West Bank Cafe has announced a special informal Tony Nomination Celebration taking place Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

In recognition of the extraordinary efforts of the Broadway community, all individuals who worked on a Tony-eligible Broadway production this season are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of Gambino Sparkling Cuvée Brut—no purchase necessary.

The celebration starts Wednesday at 4 pm for people who need a glass to take any nerves away and continues all day Thursday. If you were nominated, come celebrate! If you were snubbed, come have a glass on us. If you were an usher, a dresser, an intern, a marketing director, social media manager, assistant, etc - West Bank Cafe wants to reward EVERYONE'S efforts and talents.

New owners, Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, are honored to reopen the doors of West Bank Cafe to the vibrant and resilient Broadway community. “We are thrilled to welcome the artists, technicians, producers, musicians, designers, and every member of the theater community who have given so much this season,” said the D'Angoras. “Your storytelling, dedication, and artistry continue to remind us how magical Broadway can be.”

Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a curated selection of classic Broadway performances, Tony Award highlights from yesteryear, and musical films playing on the TV bar, as well as specials, including the Riga-TONY pasta which pairs nicely with the TONY-Tini.

In addition, patrons can now dine and sip amongst West Bank Cafe's new collection of original Hirschfelds, featuring iconic portraits of Broadway legends and Tony Award winners including Chita Rivera, Carol Channing, Whoopi Goldberg, Betty Buckley, and many more.

This two-day event is not only a toast to nominations, but a tribute to the tireless work that goes into each production—from rehearsals to rewrites, tech rehearsals to previews, and opening nights to final bows.

The West Bank Cafe is located at 407 W 42nd St (off of 9th ave). Visit www.WBCNYC.com for menu and more information.

