BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Non-COVID Illness in Company

According to a post on the official Manhattan Theatre Club X account, Brooklyn Laundry has canceled the Saturday, February 24th matinee performance due to a non-COVID illness in the company.

The company has urged patrons to contact their point-of-purchase to exchange their ticket or receive a refund.

The cast of Brooklyn Laundry features Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski, and David Zayas.



John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.



The creative team for Brooklyn Laundry includes Santo Loquasto (set design), Suzy Benzinger (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), John Gromada (original music & sound design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager).