BROADWAY UP CLOSE Presents Virtual Broadway Tour Series

Since 2010, Broadway Up Close Walking Tours has been creating in-person experiences on the sidewalks of Times Square, bringing guests closer to the fun facts, history, magic, and ghost stories of the 41 Broadway theaters. On March 12, 2020, that all changed.

While it initially looked like the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19 would abate after a month or so, news reports told a different story. Now, with theaters shut down across America until 2021, Broadway Up Close is bringing the magic of Broadway direct from the Times Square sidewalks to you - virtually!

Beginning with the oldest Broadway theater, The Hudson, and traveling forward in time chronologically, each week Green Team Owner Tim Dolan will share fun facts, history, and anecdotes in daily videos released on Instagram (@BroadwayUpClose) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/broadwayupclose). To celebrate the "Saturday Night On Broadway" tradition that takes place backstage at theaters, Tim will sit down with one performer who has worked at that week's featured theater to talk about their theatrical journey and memories of working at that specific theater. And finally, our YouTube Page will feature all the videos and interview from each week in a recap video for easy viewing every Sunday.

As part of the 10th Anniversary of Broadway Up Close, they released the Broadway Passport - a way for theatre-goers to stamp all the different shows they've seen on Broadway in one handy passport-sized book. The Virtual Broadway Tour experience will use the Broadway Passport as a guide throughout the journey.

While the Broadway theaters are closed, the goal is to relive the theatrical memories guests have already made on Broadway and beyond. And by the time the virtual journey concludes in March of 2021, hopefully Broadway will be re-opened and we can celebrate all the fun facts and history in person on a Broadway sidewalk in Times Square and in the red velvet seats of a theater together.

George M. Cohan hit the nail on the head in 1904: "Give my regards to Broadway, remember me to Herald Square. Tell all the gang at 42nd Street that I will soon be there." 41 weeks. 41 theaters. And every day is one day closer to Broadway.

YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIlSYlbfeC9QhV1mRghRMww

FIRST VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eThaZIlS8R0&t=5s

INSTAGRAM: @broadwayupclose

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/broadwayupclose

BROADWAY PASSPORT: https://broadway-up-close.myshopify.com/collections/broadway-passport

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You