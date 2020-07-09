BROADWAY UP CLOSE Presents Virtual Broadway Tour Series
Since 2010, Broadway Up Close Walking Tours has been creating in-person experiences on the sidewalks of Times Square, bringing guests closer to the fun facts, history, magic, and ghost stories of the 41 Broadway theaters. On March 12, 2020, that all changed.
While it initially looked like the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19 would abate after a month or so, news reports told a different story. Now, with theaters shut down across America until 2021, Broadway Up Close is bringing the magic of Broadway direct from the Times Square sidewalks to you - virtually!
Beginning with the oldest Broadway theater, The Hudson, and traveling forward in time chronologically, each week Green Team Owner Tim Dolan will share fun facts, history, and anecdotes in daily videos released on Instagram (@BroadwayUpClose) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/broadwayupclose). To celebrate the "Saturday Night On Broadway" tradition that takes place backstage at theaters, Tim will sit down with one performer who has worked at that week's featured theater to talk about their theatrical journey and memories of working at that specific theater. And finally, our YouTube Page will feature all the videos and interview from each week in a recap video for easy viewing every Sunday.
As part of the 10th Anniversary of Broadway Up Close, they released the Broadway Passport - a way for theatre-goers to stamp all the different shows they've seen on Broadway in one handy passport-sized book. The Virtual Broadway Tour experience will use the Broadway Passport as a guide throughout the journey.
While the Broadway theaters are closed, the goal is to relive the theatrical memories guests have already made on Broadway and beyond. And by the time the virtual journey concludes in March of 2021, hopefully Broadway will be re-opened and we can celebrate all the fun facts and history in person on a Broadway sidewalk in Times Square and in the red velvet seats of a theater together.
George M. Cohan hit the nail on the head in 1904: "Give my regards to Broadway, remember me to Herald Square. Tell all the gang at 42nd Street that I will soon be there." 41 weeks. 41 theaters. And every day is one day closer to Broadway.
YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIlSYlbfeC9QhV1mRghRMww
FIRST VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eThaZIlS8R0&t=5s
INSTAGRAM: @broadwayupclose
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/broadwayupclose
BROADWAY PASSPORT: https://broadway-up-close.myshopify.com/collections/broadway-passport
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....
Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards
Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020....