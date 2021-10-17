BROADWAY SESSIONS to Make Long Awaited Return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Thursday

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person this coming Thursday evening, October 21st! Doors at 9:30pm, Showtime at 10pm.

Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway's Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Following the performances an open mic party will commence. Sign up to sing will begin at 9:30 as doors open.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.westbankcafe.com