BROADWAY SESSIONS to Make Long Awaited Return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Thursday
The fan favorite returns with a star-studded lineup.
Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person this coming Thursday evening, October 21st! Doors at 9:30pm, Showtime at 10pm.
Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway's Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.
Broadway Sessions will celebrate re-opening night with performances by Broadway favorites Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Emily Schultheis (Wicked), American Idol star Alyssa Wray and a special performance from Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet writer and star Ben Fankhauser.
Following the performances an open mic party will commence. Sign up to sing will begin at 9:30 as doors open.
Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.westbankcafe.com.
Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @bwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc