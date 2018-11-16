BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY's Laura Osnes To Take Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of The Broadway Princess Party with Laura Osnes as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, November 17th! Follow along as Osnes shows you her day leading up to a performance of The Broadway Princess Party in Huntsville, Alabama! Be sure to tune in!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, direct from NYC! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and surprise special guests!

Your every dream will come true as four knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - bring your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids (ages 6 and older, please) or anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Dress in your best royal attire (or cosplay) and you may even win a prize. Come see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!

Currently on tour, the Princesses will play at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on Friday, November 16th and at Stand Up Live! in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday November 17th.

The Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Tour launches on December 6th in San Jose, California, making additional Californai stops in Oxnard, Irvine, and Brea as well as Scottsdale and Phoenix in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a special homecoming show at Sony Hall in New York City on December 17th. Tickets are now available at www.broadwayprincessparty.com!

Related Articles