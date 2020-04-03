BROADWAY JACKBOX to Welcome Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Taylor Trensch, and More Evan Hansens This Tuesday

This Tuesday Broadway Jackbox will host a gathering of the Evan Hansens as Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Sam Tutty, Noah Galvin, Ben Levi Ross, Stephen Christopher Anthony, and Taylor Trensch join the game, airing at 6:00PM EST to continue raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.

Hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland, the series will be presented on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel which can be found HERE.

Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.

There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games

allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes

even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their

smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,

and go to jackbox.tv to play!

Game on: Tuesday, April 7, at 6pm ET, @andrewbfeldman is gathering some (family) friends to play #BwayJackbox in support of @TheActorsFund. Tune into the live stream at: https://t.co/RmR7zFA25x #DearEvanHansen pic.twitter.com/4L8b3qH2Ve - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) April 4, 2020





