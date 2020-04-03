BROADWAY JACKBOX to Welcome Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Taylor Trensch, and More Evan Hansens This Tuesday
This Tuesday Broadway Jackbox will host a gathering of the Evan Hansens as Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Sam Tutty, Noah Galvin, Ben Levi Ross, Stephen Christopher Anthony, and Taylor Trensch join the game, airing at 6:00PM EST to continue raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland, the series will be presented on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel which can be found HERE.
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.
There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games
allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes
even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their
smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,
and go to jackbox.tv to play!
Game on: Tuesday, April 7, at 6pm ET, @andrewbfeldman is gathering some (family) friends to play #BwayJackbox in support of @TheActorsFund. Tune into the live stream at: https://t.co/RmR7zFA25x #DearEvanHansen pic.twitter.com/4L8b3qH2Ve- Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) April 4, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)