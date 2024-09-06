BROADWAY FOR HARRIS Announces Weekly Phone Banks & Canvassing Trips

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Broadway for Harris will host weekly phone banking events featuring Broadway stars between now and the election on November 5, as well as canvassing trips from NYC to Pennsylvania on select weekends.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down ballot Democratic candidates this November.

The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 80 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

Upcoming events include:

Monday, September 9, 8:00pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with cast and creative team members from Broadway's Suffs

Co-hosts: Shaina Taub, Tsilala Brock, Nikki M. James, Grace McLean, Kirsten Scott, Leigh Silverman

This phone bank is being organized with Knock for Democracy.

Saturday, September 14, 8:30am – 6:30pm ET

Canvassing trip from NYC to Pennsylvania (transportation provided)

Co-host: Jelani Alladin (Frozen, “Fellow Travelers”)

This trip is being organized with Knock for Democracy.

Monday, September 16, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with Jimmy Awards Alumni

Co-hosts: Casey Likes (Back to the Future), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!), Kyle Selig (Water for Elephants, Mean Girls)

Saturday, September 21, 8:30am – 6:30pm ET

Canvassing trip from NYC to Pennsylvania (transportation provided)

Co-hosts: Julian Shapiro Barnum (“Recess Therapy”), Jake Cohen (Influencer, NYT Bestseller), Brian Derrick (Oath.vote Co-Founder), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Cameron Kasky (Activist), Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman)

This trip is being organized with Knock for Democracy and Generator Collective.

Monday, September 23, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with cast members from Broadway's The Notebook

Co-hosts: Chase Del Ray, Carson Steward

Additional organizing and fundraising events will be announced in the coming weeks. For an up-to-date Organizing Committee list, please visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.