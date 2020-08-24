BROADWAY FOR BIDEN's Weekly Phone Banking Continues With Christopher Jackson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger & More

BROADWAY FOR BIDEN continues tonight, August 24th and will also feature Jelani Remy, Rema Webb and more.

Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues tonight, Monday, August 24, 2020, featuring former cast members from the beloved hit musicals The Lion King and Newsies. Christopher Jackson, an original member of the Broadway company of The Lion King and Tony®-nominated star of Hamilton, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, an original member of the Paper Mill and Broadway casts of Newsies, will co-host the event, which will also feature former Lion King cast members Jelani Remy, Rema Webb, and Alton Fitzgerald White, and original Newsies stars Kara Lindsay and Ben Fankhauser.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is Head of Digital Strategy.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You