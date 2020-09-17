BROADWAY FOR BIDEN's Next Town Hall Covering Healthcare to Feature Vasthy E. Mompoint, Dimitri Moise and Doug Carfrae

The event will stream online this Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm.

Broadway for Biden's second Town Hall event will stream online this Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm EST. Featuring Vasthy E. Mompoint (The Prom), Dimitri Moise (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and Doug Carfrae (actor and Trustee of the Equity-League Pension and Health Fund), and moderated by award-winning producer and director Dori Berinstein, the discussion focuses on healthcare issues pertaining to the theatrical community and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses them. Video of the pre-recorded discussion will stream for free at BPN.FM/B4B and remain online.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden-Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

