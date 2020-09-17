BROADWAY FOR BIDEN's Next Town Hall Covering Healthcare to Feature Vasthy E. Mompoint, Dimitri Moise and Doug Carfrae
The event will stream online this Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm.
Broadway for Biden's second Town Hall event will stream online this Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm EST. Featuring Vasthy E. Mompoint (The Prom), Dimitri Moise (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and Doug Carfrae (actor and Trustee of the Equity-League Pension and Health Fund), and moderated by award-winning producer and director Dori Berinstein, the discussion focuses on healthcare issues pertaining to the theatrical community and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses them. Video of the pre-recorded discussion will stream for free at BPN.FM/B4B and remain online.
Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden-Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE, New York City Reopening and More With Andy Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker joined Andy Cohen live on the air today. During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite a...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a ...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...