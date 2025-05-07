BROADWAY BETS to Take Place at Sardi’s in May

Companies from Broadway and beyond will ante up for an unforgettable night of cards at Broadway Bets, returning Monday, May 19, 2025, to the iconic Sardi’s restaurant in New York City.



Surrounded by the legendary caricatures and storied history of Sardi’s, theater fans, Broadway stars and industry insiders alike will come together for a night of friendly competition and networking. Whether they're seasoned pros or first-time players, guests will test their poker faces in a lively Texas Hold ’em tournament — all for the chance to claim the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to the 10 players who reach the final table.



Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Individual tournament seats for $500 have just been released; full and half table sponsorship opportunities also available at broadwaycares.org/bets. All Broadway Bets ticketing levels include Sardi’s fare and an open bar all evening.



This year’s Broadway Bets boasts a stellar roster of participating companies. From producing powerhouses and marketing leaders to ticketing companies and entertainment law and accounting firms, the evening brings together the brightest minds and biggest names in the business.



Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated hits Death Becomes Her; Good Night, and Good Luck, John Proctor is the Villain and Oh, Mary! will be represented by tables. The evening’s bar sponsors are the Tony-nominated productions of Gypsy and Just in Time.



Doors open at 6 pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; the tournament begins at 7 pm. Also available are a limited number of “Joker” party passes, perfect for those who haven’t quite mastered their poker face but are eager to observe the action, all while playing other casino games for fun.



The tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical.



Texas Hold ’em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the number of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for the championship title. Across its seven editions, Broadway Bets has raised $2.2 million for Broadway Cares.

