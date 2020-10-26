BREAKING: Oscar Isaac Will Lead MOON KNIGHT Marvel Series

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld reported that Daveed Diggs and Nick Kroll were being considered for the role.

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld reported that Daveed Diggs and Nick Kroll were being considered for the role of Marc Spector in the upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series "Moon Knight."

Now, Deadline reports that Oscar Isaac will step into the role.

Moon Knight, or Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos - cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant - in order to better fight the criminal underworld.

Later, he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

Oscar Isaac appeared at The Public as Romeo in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo and Juliet and as Proteus in Two Gentleman of Verona. Additionally, he has appeared on the stage in Grace at MCC, directed by Joe Hardy; Beauty of the Father at MTC, directed by Michael Greif; and We Live Here at MTC, directed by Sam Gold. He gained critical acclaim, a Golden Globe nomination, and an Independent Spirit Award for "Best Male Lead" for Inside Llewyn Davis. Isaac went on to receive a Golden Globe Award for "Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film" and a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for "Best Actor in a Movie or Miniseries" for his role in HBO's "Show Me A Hero." He starred as Poe Dameron in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy.

