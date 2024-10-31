BOOP! The Musical Reveals BOOP! Dupe Costume Contest Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has revealed the winners of the BOOP! Dupe Costume Contest on Instagram. The first prize winner is @iamzzzyyy and will receive a pair of tickets to opening night of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical on Broadway. The second-place winner, @michellenyla will receive a pair of tickets to the first preview. Winners are responsible for all costs associated with the prize, including transportation and hotel accommodations.

The judges of the costumes were BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Mark and Susan Fleischer, Tony Award-winner Faith Prince and Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes.

The new family-friendly musical, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, will open at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025, and previews begin March 11, 2025.



Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.



Betty Boop, that champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway musical comedy extravaganza.



For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”



The design and creative team for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical includes David Rockwell, set design; Gregg Barnes, costumes; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting; Gareth Owen, sound design; Finn Ross, projection design; Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design; Skylar Fox, illusions design; The Huber Marionettes, marionette design; Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; and Zane Mark, dance music arrangements. Casting is by Kevin Metzger, CSA. General Management by Foresight Theatrical.