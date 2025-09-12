BOOP! The Musical Cast Recording Now Available on Vinyl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The vinyl edition for the original cast recording for BOOP! The Musical is now available. The David Foster-produced album was previously released on digital platforms in June and the new vinyl release, produced by Melody Place, is a special edition double LP featuring a red disk and an all-new cover featuring the cast. Check out a preview of the release below.

On Monday, September 15th, David Foster and BOOP! star Jasmine Amy Rogers will be partnering with TalkShopLive to celebrate the release of the Boop! vinyl. In a live stream, the duo will discuss the musical, and answering audience questions live. Tune in on Monday at at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST and learn more here.

BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by 16-time Grammy® winner / show composer David Foster and Executive Produced by Melody Place (Founder / Chairman, Leigh Shockey; President, Sanborn McGraw; and COO Tony Gottlieb).

David Foster said of the cast album, “I’ve worked on so many albums over the years but none more personally satisfying than this BOOP! album for so many reasons. To have something ‘marinate’ over so many years was a completely new experience for me. I think that’s why crossing the finish line felt so different than any other project. Major shoutout to our lyricist Susan Birkenhead for her stellar and uncompromising lyrics!! The musicians were world class, and the cast worked so hard to get to the perfection that I always try for -a one in a million experience!!”

BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording features 20 tracks, performed by the original Broadway cast of BOOP! The Musical. The musical was nominated for 3 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jerry Mitchell) and the Distinguished Performance Award (Jasmine Amy Rogers).

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr all are part of the Boop! Cast album.