BOOP!, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and More Nominated for ACCA Award

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show. These four productions are: Boop! The Musical, Buena Vista Social Club, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and Smash



“Equity has designated 2025 as ‘A Chorus Year,’ and the ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus is just one milestone event in our yearlong celebration” said Al Bundonis, 2nd vice president of Actors’ Equity Association and chair of the ACCA. “The 16 eligible productions on Broadway this season are indicative of the amazing work Equity members on chorus contracts are performing on stages across the country. The work of the chorus is not just vital to the storytelling of an individual production, but to the industry as a whole, and that contribution needs to be recognized. With A Chorus Year, we continue to spotlight the incredible artistry, athleticism and passion they deliver on our stages every day. It is our hope that the Tonys and other theatre awards across the country will join us in honoring these gifted professionals."



Presented by Equity’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs, the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.



In reviewing the chorus of each Broadway musical that opened in the 2024-2025 theatrical season, ACCA considered the chorus requirements made by each production’s director, choreographer and musical director; the caliber of technical skill used to execute those requirements; and the unique contributions made by the entire chorus to the overall production. Nominators for the ACCA Award are the members of Equity's national council who also serve on the ACCA; all ACCA members, all Equity Chorus Councilors and past recipients of Equity’s Legacy Robe will cast ballots to determine the recipient of this year’s award. All voters must see all four of the ACCA-nominated musicals this season. The award will be presented alongside this year’s Actors’ Equity Foundation Awards at a ceremony on June 23 in New York City.



Previous recipients of the ACCA award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007), In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011), Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Once on This Island (2018), Hadestown (2019), New York, New York (2023) and The Heart of Rock and Roll (2024). In 2022, the ACCA issued two special awards, one to all the Broadway choruses working on the 2019-2020 season disrupted by the pandemic, and one for the choruses of the 2021–2022 season that brought Broadway back.

