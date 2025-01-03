BLUE MAN GROUP Co-Founders To Join NY Production For Final Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Man Group will conclude its history-making residency in New York City next month. As part of the farewell celebration, Blue Man Group co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton will return to the stage as Blue Men for two special performances.

They will perform at an additional show that has been added on January 9 at 4:00 PM, and they will also perform during the January 24 performance at 8:00 PM. Both shows are currently on sale.



The final performance of Blue Man Group's New York residency will be on February 2, 2025. Tickets to all performances are available now and can be purchased at www.Blueman.com.



For over 30 years, three bald and blue men took millions of people beyond any language barrier and introduced a new imaginative art form through music, comedy, and unexpected elements of surprise to tell the universal story of what it means to be human. The truly euphoric expression of shared humanity became a cultural icon because of the vibrant theatre community in New York, and their overwhelming support for the Blue Men's unique eccentricities.



“I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in New York,” said Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. “Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks.”



Blue Man Group is committed to its unique theatrical spectacles in the United States with performances in Boston (entering its 30th year), Las Vegas (entering its 25th year), and its newest remount in Orlando (opening early April 2025). Audiences in current cities can expect even more fun-filled surprises and innovations from the renowned performance ensemble. To stay up to date on the latest news and to purchase tickets, please visit Blueman.com.