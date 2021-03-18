BLINDSPOTTING Starring Jasmine Cephas Jones to Premiere This Summer on Starz

It has been announced that Blindspotting, a new series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, based on the film from Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, will be premiereing this Summer on Starz!

Check out the show's official tweet below!

Life's about to get hella messy. #Blindspotting the series premieres this summer on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/tXersMKakC - Blindspotting (@BlindspottingTV) March 17, 2021

Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the film. Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.

Diggs, along with Cephas Jones, is writing and executive producing the series with Casal.

Check out Jasmine Cephas Jones' bio here:

Broadway: Hamilton Off-Broadway: Cyrano, Hamilton, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). Film: Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach). TV: "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS). Education/training: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, Berklee College of Music, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Member of Labyrinth Theater Company. Special thank you to my loving friends and family, my parents who are my rock and my team Abrams Artist Agency and ATA Management. Instagram: @jazzy_joness Twitter: @JasCephasJones