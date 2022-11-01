BLACK OLIVE JAZZ: MYTH AND MYSTERY Debuts In New York City On November 22

Renowned "Black Olive Jazz" San Francisco vocalist, Kay Kostopoulos, will be performing in New York City this November to kick off Thanksgiving week at Pangea in the East Village.

Her new show: Myth, Music and Magic: A journey of biblical, historical and mythical proportions, explores heroines like Salome, Delilah, Cleopatra, and Persephone. Seductresses? Destroyers? How much of these stories were true? What's the other story?

The show features originals and jazz standards done with an exotic twist, finger cymbals, and Mediterranean beats. Itl culminates with the modern myths of Broadway, featuring special guests, West Coast Saxophone Legend, Noel Jewkes who has has recorded with John Hendricks, Wesla Whitfield, Mary Stallings, Paula West, Mike Greensill, Lavay Smith, Bill Bell, Mimi Fox, Graham Bruce, Bobbe Norris, Larry Dunlap, Larry Vuckovich, Pat Yankee and Jerry Hahn, as well as his own ensembles, and Broadway veteran, Jeff McCarthy who is best known for his creation of the role of Officer Lockstock in the Broadway hit, Urinetown.

Tuesday November, 22, 2022

Pangea, Cabaret Room

178 2nd Avenue, NY NY 10003

7 PM

Reservations: Email - info@pangeanyc.com

Online tickets are $20 and the door price at $25 (cash only)