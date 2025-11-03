BELT: A MUSICAL THEATRE KARAOKE EXPERIENCE Makes New York Debut With WICKED Sing-Along

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The hit Canadian event BELT: A Musical Theatre Karaoke Experience is crossing the border for its New York City premiere on Monday, November 17 at Madame X (94 W. Houston Street). After selling out in Toronto, the interactive musical theatre karaoke night will now take place monthly, every third Monday, beginning with a Wicked sing-along — just in time for fans anticipating the upcoming film Wicked: Part Two.

BELT offers audiences a new kind of karaoke experience where Broadway fans can sing through an entire musical — overture to finale — surrounded by fellow showtune enthusiasts. Combining camp, community, and chorus energy, the evening transforms the classic karaoke format into a communal celebration of musical theatre.

Since its Toronto debut earlier this year, BELT has developed a dedicated following. Videos on social media (@wearebelt) capture tearful fans joining voices for songs like “Defying Gravity,” as strangers become instant friends through their shared love of showtunes.

Each event begins with sign-ups for featured solos, followed by a full-room sing-along in which every lyric is fair game. Once the spotlight musical concludes, the evening continues with open musical theatre karaoke, giving audience members a chance to perform selections from other beloved shows.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit the event page.