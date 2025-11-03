 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

BELT: A MUSICAL THEATRE KARAOKE EXPERIENCE Makes New York Debut With WICKED Sing-Along

The hit Toronto-born musical theatre karaoke night launches its monthly NYC series in Greenwich Village.

By: Nov. 03, 2025
BELT: A MUSICAL THEATRE KARAOKE EXPERIENCE Makes New York Debut With WICKED Sing-Along Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The hit Canadian event BELT: A Musical Theatre Karaoke Experience is crossing the border for its New York City premiere on Monday, November 17 at Madame X (94 W. Houston Street). After selling out in Toronto, the interactive musical theatre karaoke night will now take place monthly, every third Monday, beginning with a Wicked sing-along — just in time for fans anticipating the upcoming film Wicked: Part Two.

BELT offers audiences a new kind of karaoke experience where Broadway fans can sing through an entire musical — overture to finale — surrounded by fellow showtune enthusiasts. Combining camp, community, and chorus energy, the evening transforms the classic karaoke format into a communal celebration of musical theatre.

Since its Toronto debut earlier this year, BELT has developed a dedicated following. Videos on social media (@wearebelt) capture tearful fans joining voices for songs like “Defying Gravity,” as strangers become instant friends through their shared love of showtunes.

Each event begins with sign-ups for featured solos, followed by a full-room sing-along in which every lyric is fair game. Once the spotlight musical concludes, the evening continues with open musical theatre karaoke, giving audience members a chance to perform selections from other beloved shows.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit the event page.




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos